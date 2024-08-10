व्हिडिओ | Videos

Devendra Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar: अजित पवारांना महायुतीत का घेतलं ?संघाच्या बैठकीत फडणवीसांनी सांगितलं कारण

Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies Ajit Pawar's Position in Mahayuti Amidst Political Debate: संघाच्या बैठकीत अजितदादांना सोबत घेण्याचं सांगितलं कारण

एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या समर्थनाने सत्ता मिळविल्यानंतरही भाजपने अजित पवारांच्या राष्ट्रवादी पक्षाला सोबत का घेतलं, याची चर्चा राजकीय वर्तुळात सुरू होती. या निर्णयामुळे भाजपाला लोकसभा निवडणुकीत फटका बसल्याचं बोललं जात होतं. पण आता अजित पवारांना महायुतीत का सामील केलं, याबद्दल उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी संघाच्या बैठकीत नेमकं कारण स्पष्ट केलं आहे. देवेंद्र फडणवीसांनी यावेळी काय म्हटलं, ते जाणून घ्या...

