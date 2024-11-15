व्हिडिओ | Videos

Devendra Fadnavis as CM : मुख्यमंत्रीपदावरून देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचे खळबळजनक विधान

Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM Post : मुख्यमंत्रीपदाविषयीच्या चर्चांवर देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी व्यक्त केले बेधडक मत

राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीची रणधुमाळी संपल्यानंतर लगेचच निवडणूक निकाल जाहीर होणार आहेत. निकाल जाहीर झाल्यानंतर देवेंद्र फडणवीस पुन्हा मुख्यमंत्री होतील, अशी जोरदार चर्चा सुरु आहे. पण खुद्द फडणवीस यांनी यासंदर्भात एक धक्कादायक विधान केले आहे.

Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis: ''मुख्यमंत्रीपदाच्या शर्यतीत मी नाही'', देवेंद्र फडणवीसांचं मोठं विधान; तावडेंच्या भूमिकेनंतर स्पष्टच बोलले

