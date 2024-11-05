व्हिडिओ | Videos

Devendra Fadnavis Cast : तुमची जात अडचणीची ठरतेय? फडणवीस काय म्हणाले पाहा!

Devendra Fadnavis on Cast Politics : जनता नेत्यांच्या जातीकडे पाहत नाही; ती नेत्यांच्या मनात असते, असे देवेंद्र फडणवीस म्हणाले.

गेल्या दहा वर्षांत महाराष्ट्राच्या राजकारणात देवेंद्र फडणवीस केंद्रस्थानी आहेत. सलग पाच वर्षे मुख्यमंत्रीपदी असलेल्या फडणवीस यांना त्यांच्या कार्यकाळात अनेक समस्यांचा सामना करावा लागला. 'साम'ला दिलेल्या विशेष मुलाखतीमध्ये देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी राज्यातील जातीय राजकारण आणि स्वत:ची जात याविषयी महत्त्वाचे भाष्य केले.

