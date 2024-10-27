Balasaheb Thorat यांच्या कन्या Jayshree Thorat यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल | Politics

व्हिडिओ | Videos

Balasaheb Thorat यांच्या कन्या Jayshree Thorat यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल

बाळासाहेब थोरात यांच्या कन्या जयश्री थोरात यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. आचारसंहितेचा भंग केल्याप्रकरणी हा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. वसंतराव देशमुख यांनी त्यांच्या संदर्भात वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य केलं होतं. या प्रकरणी जयश्री यांनी संगमनेर पोलीस ठाण्यासमोर ठिय्या मांडला होता. जमावबंदीचा आदेश मोडल्याप्रकरणी हा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.

