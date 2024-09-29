Harshvardhan Patil मविआत जाणार? अकलूजच्या मेळाव्याला लावणार हजेरी? Politics| Sharad Pawar

इंदापूर मतदारसंघातून अजित पवार गटाचे आमदार दत्ता भरणे यांना पुन्हा एकदा महायुतीकडून उमेदवारी निश्चित मानली जात आहे. मात्र इंदापुरात निवडणूक लढवण्यासाठी इच्छूक असणारे हर्षवर्धन पाटील तुतारी हातात घेणार असल्याच्या चर्चा सुरु आहे. दरम्यान अकलूजमध्ये महाविकास आघाडीचा मेळावा पार पडणार आहे. या मेळाव्याला हर्षवर्धन पाटील देखील हजेरी लावणार असल्याची चर्चा सुरु आहे. .ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.