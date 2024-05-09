व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nashik Loksabha: मतदारांवर उमेदवारांचं भवितव्य, भुजबळांचा फॅक्टर किती महत्वाचा ठरणार?

नाशकात लढत जरी हेमंत गोडसे विरुद्ध राजाभाऊ वाजे यांच्यात असली तरी किंगमेकर हे भुजबळच ठरणार असल्याची चर्चा आहे. तरी, उमेदवारांच्या यशापयशाचे भवितव्य नाशिक शहरावर कसं अवलंबून ठरणार आहे? जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडीओ पाहा...

