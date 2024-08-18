व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nitesh Rane यांना मराठा आंदोलकांनी अडवलं, इंदापूरात राणे 'गो बॅक'च्या घोषणा

आक्रमक मराठा आंदोलकांनी 'नितेश राणे गो बॅक'च्या घोषणा दिल्या

आरक्षणाच्या मुद्दयावर मराठा आंदोलक आक्रमक झाल्याचं पहायला मिळत आहे. अशात इंदापुरात नितेश राणेंना देखील मराठ्यांच्या रोषाला सामोरं जावं लागलं. नितेश राणे यांच्या उपस्थितीत हिंदू जनआक्रोश मोर्चा होता. यावेळी सकल मराठा आंदोलकांनी 'नितेश राणे गो बॅक'च्या घोषणा देण्यात आल्या.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
nitesh rane
Maratha Reservation

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com