Ajit Pawar यांच्याबद्दल जयंत पाटील यांचे मोठे विधान | Maharashtra Politics | Marathi news

शिंदे गटाचे नेते गुलाबराव पाटील यांनी अर्थखात्याला नालायक म्हंटलं होतं. यावरून जयंत पाटलांनी वक्तव्य केलं.

गेल्या अनेक दिवसांपासून अजित पवार गटाची महायुतीत कोंडी केल्याचा प्रयत्न सुरु असल्याची चर्चा सुरु आहे. यातचं शिवसेनेचे शिंदे गटाचे नेते गुलाबराव पाटील यांनी अर्थखात्यावर नाराजी व्यक्त केली होती. त्या संदर्भात जयंत पाटील यांना प्रश्न विचारण्यात आल्यानंतर पाटलांनी दादांबद्दल मोठं विधान केलं. अजित पवार यांना महायुतीतून बाहेर काढण्यासाठी शिंदे गटाचा प्रयत्न सुरु आहे असे विधान जयंत पाटील यांनी केले.

