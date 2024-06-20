व्हिडिओ | Videos

Laxman Hake on OBC Reservation : ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी लक्ष्मण हाके भावूक

ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी उपोषणावर बसलेल्या लक्ष्मण हाके यांना अश्रु अनावर झाले. गेल्या ८ दिवसांपासून लक्ष्मण हाके वडीगोद्री या गावात उपोषणावर बसले आहेत.

