Vidhan sabha Election: भाजपची पहिली यादी जाहीर, फडणवीस, बावनकुळे यांना उमेदवारी | Politics | BJP

विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी जागावाटपावरून महाविकास आघाडीच्या बैठका सुरु असताना भाजपने बाजी मारत आपली पहिली यादी जाहीर झाली आहे. या यादीत ९९ शिलेदारांचे तिकीट जाहीर करण्यात आहे. या यादीत फडणवीस, बावनकुळेंसह अशोक चव्हाणांच्या कन्या श्रीजया यांना संधी देण्यात आली आहे.

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Politics
Vidhan Sabha Election
Vidhan sabha election 2024

