Manoj Jarange Patil यांची विधानसभा निवडणुकीतून माघार |Vidhan sabha election | Politics

मनोज जरांगे पाटलांनी विधानसभा निवडणुकीतून माघार घेतल्याचं स्पष्ट केलं आहे. 'मित्र पक्षांकडून यादी आलेली नाही आणि एका जातीवर निवडणूक लढू शकत नाही' असं जरांगे पाटील यावेळी म्हणाले.

Maharashtra Politics
Vidhan Sabha Election
Vidhan sabha election 2024
Manoj Jarange Patil

