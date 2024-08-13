व्हिडिओ | Videos

Maratha Andolak on Balaji Kalyankar: नांदेडमध्ये मराठा समाज आक्रमक! बालाजी कल्याणकरांना घेरलं!

आरक्षणासंदर्भात दिलेल्या आश्वासनांचे काय झालं? असा सवाल यावेळी मराठ्यांनी आमदारांना विचारला.

मराठा आरक्षणाच्या प्रश्नावर आक्रमक मराठा आंदोलक नेतेमंडळींना घेरत आरक्षणावर भूमिका स्पष्ट करण्याची मागणी करत आहेत. काही दिवसांपुर्वीच भाजप नेते अशोक चव्हाण यांना जाब विचारल्यानंतर आता नांदेडमधील सोमेश्वर येथे मराठा आंदोलकांनी शिंदे गटाचे आमदार बालाजी कल्याणकरांना घेरलं. आरक्षणासंदर्भात दिलेल्या आश्वासनांचे काय झालं? असा सवाल यावेळी मराठ्यांनी विचारला.

