Devendra Fadnavis on Maratha Reservation: आरक्षणावरून पवारांवर हल्लाबोल
'४-४ वेळा मुख्यमंत्री, तरी आरक्षण का नाही दिलं?' असा सवाल फडणवीसांनी उपस्थित केला.
विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या तयारीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पुण्यात भाजपचे महाअधिवेशन पार पडलं. यावेळी मराठा आरक्षणाच्या मुद्द्यावरून देवेंद्र फडणवीसांनी शरद पवारांवरही हल्लाबोल केला. ' ४-४ वेळा मुख्यमंत्री असताना पवारांनी आरक्षण का दिले नाही?' असा सवालही फडणवीसांनी उपस्थित केला.
