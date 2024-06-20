व्हिडिओ | Videos

Mumbai News: मुंबईत दिवसभर मुसळधार, पुढचे ४ दिवस 'यलो अलर्ट'

मुंबई शहर आणि परिसरात आज दिवसभर मुसळधार पाऊस बरसला. त्यामुळे अनेक ठिकाणी सखल भागांमध्ये पाणी साचलं होतं. तरी, पुढचे ४ दिवस हवामान खात्यानं 'यलो अलर्ट' दिलेला आहे.

