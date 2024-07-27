व्हिडिओ | Videos

Naresh Mhaske News: शिंदेंचा पठ्ठ्या थेट राणेंना भिडला, जागावाटपाबाबतच्या वक्तव्याचा समाचारच घेतला

'जर भाजप २८८ जागा लढणार तर महायुती कशाला?'

भाजप खासदार नारायण राणे यांनी काही दिवसांपूर्वीच भाजप आगामी विधानसभा निवडणुकीत सर्व 288 जागा लढणार, असं वक्तव्य केलं होतं. त्यामुळे आता त्यावर महायुतीतून वेगवेगळ्या प्रतिक्रिया येत आहेत. नरेश म्हस्के यांची प्रतिक्रिया हा त्याचाच भाग आहे.

