Nashik Hindu Morcha: आंदोलक आणि पोलिसांमध्ये दगडफेकीचे व्हिडिओ व्हायरल | Maharashtra | Marathi News

नाशकात हिंदू समाजाच्या मोर्चावेळी जमावाची पोलिसांवर दगडफेक, व्हिडिओ व्हायरल

नाशकात सकल हिंदू समाजाच्या मोर्चावेळी तणावस्थिती निर्माण झाली. त्यामुळे पोलीस आणि दंगल नियंत्रण पथकानं वेळीच धाव घेत जमाव पांगवला. पण, नाशकातील काही भागात संतापलेल्या जमावानं अगदी पोलिसांवरही दगडफेक केल्याचे व्हिडिओ आता समोर आलेत. सोशल मीडियावर हे व्हिडिओ व्हायरल होताहेत.

