व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nashik Rain: मुसळधार पावसाने गोदावरी नदीला पूर, रामकुंड परिसर पाण्याखाली | Monsoon update

गोदावरीत ११ हजार क्युसेक विसर्गाने पाणी सोडण्यात आले आहे.

नाशकात गेल्या दोन दिवसांपासून मुसळधार पाऊस सुरु आहे. त्यामुळे गोदावरीला पूर आला आहे. यंदाच्या हंगामातील हा दूसरा पूर आहे. गोदावरीला आलेल्या या पुरामुळे रामकुंड परिसर पाण्याखाली गेला आहे. ११ हजार क्युसेक विसर्गाने गोदावरीत पाणी सोडण्यात आले आहे. त्यामुळे पात्रातील अनेक मंदीरं पाण्याखाली गेली आहेत.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Godavari River
monsoon rainy season
Monsoon Rain

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com