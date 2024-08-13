व्हिडिओ | Videos

NCP Political Crisis: राष्ट्रवादीच्या रणरागिनी भडकल्या, खडसे-चाकणकरांमध्ये जुंपली

Rupali Chakankar vs Rohini Khadse: सुप्रिया सुळेंवर चाकणकरांची टीका, रोहिणी खडसेंनी शाळा घेतली

NCP Political Crisis News Update: विधानसभा निवडणुका जवळ येताच राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या दोन्ही बाजूच्या रणरागिनी एकमेकांना भिडलेल्या दिसताहेत. अजित पवार गटाच्या महिला प्रदेशाध्यक्षा रुपाली चाकणकरांनी सुप्रिया सुळेंसह रोहिणी खडसेंवर टीका केली. त्याला प्रत्युत्तर देताना रोहिणी खडसेंनी चाकणकरांना आमदाराचं स्वप्न पाहणाऱ्या आपण आधी नगरसेवक बनून दाखवण्याचं आव्हान केलं.

