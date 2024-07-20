व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nilesh Lanke News: 'पवारसाहेब आले अन् पाऊस आला की समजून जायचं...'

अकोलेतील शेतकरी मेळाव्यात लंकेंचं पवारांसमोर जोरदार भाषण

नगर दक्षिणचे नवनिर्वाचित खासदार निलेश लंकेंनी अकोलेतील शेतकरी मेळाव्यात शरद पवारांसमोर जोरदार भाषण केलं. यावेळी त्यांनी पवारसाहेब आले अन् पाऊस आला की समजून जायचं असं म्हणत महायुतीच्या नेत्यांना इशारा दिला.

