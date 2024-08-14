व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manu Bhaker आणि Neeraj Chopra लग्न करणार? प्रेमात पडले ऑलम्पिकवीर ?

पॅरिस ओलम्पिकमध्ये भारताचा झेंडा उंचावणाऱ्या मनू भाकर आणि नीरज चोप्रा यांचा एक व्हिडीओ व्हायरल झाला असून ते लग्न करणार असल्याच्या चर्चांना उधाण आले आहे.

पॅरिस ओलम्पिकमध्ये भारताचा झेंडा उंचावणाऱ्या आणि भारतासाठी मेडल आणणारे मनू भाकर आणि नीरज चोप्रा यांचा एक व्हिडीओ सध्या सोशल मिडीयावर मोठा व्हायरल होत आहे. यात ते लग्न करणार असल्याच्या चर्चांना उधाण आले आहे.

