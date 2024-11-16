व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vilas Bhumre Injured : महायुतीचे उमेदवार विलास भुमरे जखमी; चार ठिकाणी फ्रॅक्चर

Paithan Vidhan Sabha Constituency : महायुतीचे उमेदवार विलास भुमरे यांना भोवळ आल्याने कोसळून जखमी झाले

पैठण : राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचाराचे अखेरचे काही तास शिल्लक राहिले आहेत. अशात राज्यभरातील उमेदवार जास्तीत जास्त मतदारांपर्यंत पोचण्याचा प्रयत्न करत आहेत. छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमध्ये महायुतीचे उमेदवार विलास भुमरे राहत्या घरी कोसळल्याने जखमी झाले. पाहा तपशील!

Mahayuti Paithan Candidate Vilas Bhumare injured
Paithan Vidhan Sabha: संदीपान भुमरेंच्या मुलावर प्रचार थांबवण्याची वेळ; डॉक्टरांनी सांगितलं कारण

