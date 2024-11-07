व्हिडिओ | Videos

Modi in Maharashtra : महाराष्ट्रात सुरु होणार मोदींचा झंझावात

PM Modi in Dhule Election Campaign : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी महाराष्ट्र दौऱ्यावर येणार असून धुळे येथे सभा होणार आहे.

दिवाळी संपल्यानंतर राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचाराला आता जोर येऊ लागला आहे. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आता महायुतीच्या प्रचाराची झंझावाती सुरुवात करणार आहेत. विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी मोदींची राज्यातील पहिली सभा धुळे येथे होणार आहे. पाहा त्या सभेच्या तयारीची झलक.

