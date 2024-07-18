व्हिडिओ | Videos
Pooja Khedkar case: मनोरमा खेडकर यांना महाडमधील लॉजमधून अटक | CCTV viral
रायगड जिल्ह्यातील महाडमधील एका लॉजमधून मनोरमा खेडकर यांना ताब्यात घेण्यात आलं आहे.
पूजा खेडकर प्रकरणी पुणे पोलिसांनी मोठी कारवाई करत मनोरमा खेडकर यांना अटक करण्यात केली आहे. रायगड जिल्ह्यातील महाडमधील एका लॉजमध्ये मनोरमा खेडकर राहत होत्या. मनोरमा खेडकर यांच्या अटकेचा व्हिडिओ सोशल मिडीयावर व्हायरल होत आहे.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.