व्हिडिओ | Videos
Pooja Khedkar चं वादग्रस्त IAS पद रद्द
UPSC ने पूजा खेडकरची तात्पुरती उमेदवारी रद्द करुन तिचं आयएएस पदही रद्द केलं आहे.
वादग्रस्त आयएएस पूजा खेडकर बाबत UPSC नं मोठा निर्णय घेतला आहे. UPSC ने पूजा खेडकरची तात्पुरती उमेदवारी रद्द करुन तिचं आयएएस पदही रद्द केलं आहे. नियमांचे उल्लंघन केल्याबद्दल पूजा खेडकरला ठरवण्यात आलं आहे.
