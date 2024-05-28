व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pune Porsche Accident : डॉ.पल्लवी सापळेंच्या नियुक्तीवरून दानवेंनी धारेवर धरलं

पुणे अपघात प्रकरणी ससूनच्या भ्रष्ट कारभाराच्या चौकशीसाठी तीन जणांची SIT समिती नेमण्यात आली आहे. या समितीच्या अध्यक्षपदी सर जे. जे हॉस्पिटल रुग्णालयाच्या अधिष्ठाता डॉ. पल्लवी सापळे यांची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. डॉ. पल्लवी सापळे यांच्या नियुक्तीवरून अंबादास दानवे यांनी सवाल उपस्थित केले.

