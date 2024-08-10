व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manoj Jarange यांच्या वक्तव्यावर Raj Thackeray काय म्हणाले?

Maharashtra Politics: आता अडवू नका वेळ आली तर मुंबईला जाऊन गचंडी धरु असं जरांगे म्हणाले होते...

मराठा आंदोलक मनोज जरांगेंनी मराठा समाजातील कार्यकर्त्यांना मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरेंच्या ताफ्याला कुठेही अडवू नका, असं आवाहन केलं. यावेळी त्यांनी वेळ आल्यास गचंडी पकडेन असं म्हटल्याचं सांगत पत्रकारांनी राज ठाकरेंना विचारलं. त्यावर राज ठाकरेंनी मिश्कील प्रतिक्रिया दिली. त्यावरुन आपण याविषयी जरांगेंशी चर्चा करु अशी प्रतिक्रिया राज ठाकरेंनी दिली. यावेळी ते नेमकं काय म्हणाले ते पाहा, या व्हिडिओत-

