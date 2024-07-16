व्हिडिओ | Videos

Sharad Pawar News: विधानसभेच्या तोंडावर पवारांचा भाजपला दणका?

विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या शरद पवारांनी भाजपला दणका दिला आहे. मधुकर पिचड परत पवार गटात येणार असल्याची चर्चा आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
Vidhansabha Election
Vidhansabha Election Result
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com