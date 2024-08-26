व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vaibhav Naik News: छत्रपती शिवरायांचा पुतळा कोसळला, ठाकरे गटाचा कामाच्या दर्जावरच आक्षेप

निकृष्ट दर्जाचं काम असल्यानंच पुतळा कोसळला, ठाकरे गटाचा आक्षेप

Shivsena MLA Vaibhav Naik on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapsed: सिंधुदुर्ग जिल्ह्यातील मालवणमधील राजकोट किल्ल्यावर बांधण्यात आलेला छत्रपती शिवरायांचा पुतळा कोसळला. हा पुतळा निकृष्ट दर्जाचं काम झाल्यानंच कोसळला, असा आरोप शिवसेना ठाकरे गटाचे नेते आणि आमदार वैभव नाईक यांनी केला. यावेळी ते नेमकं काय म्हणाले, ते पाहा...

Sindhudurg
Malvan
Rajkot
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj news
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue

