Raj Thackeray News: स्टीलचं ग्रील कोसळलं, कार्यकर्त्यांचा गोंधळ

Hingoli Update: राज ठाकरेंच्या स्वागतावेळी हिंगोलीत गोंधळ

Raj Thackeray News: मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरेंची नवनिर्माण यात्रा सुरु आहे. मराठवाड्यातील हिंगोलीत आज राज ठाकरेंचं जल्लोषात स्वागत कऱण्यात आलं. यावेळी राज ठाकरेंच्या स्वागतावेळी मोठा गोंधळ झालेला पाहायला मिळाला. यावेळी स्टीलचं ग्रील कोसळून कार्यकर्ते पडले. त्यामुळे काही काळासाठी गोंधळाची स्थिती निर्माण झाली होती.

