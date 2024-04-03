व्हिडिओ | Videos

बारामतीच्या प्रचारसभेत सुप्रिया सुळेंकडून गडकरींचं कौतुक, अजितदादांना टोला

बारामतीच्या प्रचारसभेत सुप्रिया सुळेंनी केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरींचं खूप कौतुक केलं. यावेळी त्यांनी मला दुसऱ्याच्या अश्रूंवर महल बांधायचा नाही, अशा शब्दात नाव न घेता अजितदादांना टोला लगावला

Nitin Gadkari
Baramati
Ajit Pawar
Supriya Sule
Loksabha Election
loksabha
Loksabha Election 2024

