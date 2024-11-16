व्हिडिओ | Videos

Uddhav Thackeray on Narendra Modi : मर्दाची औलाद असाल तर..; ठाकरेंचे जाहीर आव्हान - व्हिडिओ पाहा

Uddhav Thackeray Vidhan Sabha Election Speech : उद्धव ठाकरेंची मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्यावर जोरदार टीका

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणूक प्रचार आता अखेरच्या टप्प्यात आला आहे. माजी मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांनी जाहीर प्रचारसभेत पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्यावर जोरदार टीकास्त्र सोडले. पाहा उद्धव ठाकरे काय म्हणाले.

Uddhav Thackeray Vidhan Sabha Election Speech
Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai: ठाकरेंचा गड खालसा करण्यात येणार का भाजपला यश? मोदी शहांसह डझनभर मंत्री मुंबईत

Uddhav Thackeray
Narendra Modi
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
Eknath Shinde
PM Narendra Modi
Maharashtra Assembly Election
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

