Eknath Shinde यांच्या शिवसेनेची विधानसभेची पहिली यादी जाहीर, पहा कोणाला संधी?| Shivsena

विधानसभेसाठी भाजपनंतर शिवसेनेने आपल्या उमेदवारांची पहिली यादी जाहीर केली आहे. यात ४५ उमेदवारांना संधी देण्यात आली आहे. या ४५ उमेदवारांमध्ये जवळपास सगळ्याच विद्यमान आमदारांना पुन्हा एकदा संधी देण्यात आली आहे.

Vidhansabha Election
Eknath Shinde
Assembly Election 2024
Vidhan sabha election 2024
shivsena

