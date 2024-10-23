व्हिडिओ | Videos

Eknath shinde यांच्या पहिल्या यादीत तीन आमदारांना स्थान नाही | Politics | Shivsena

विधानसभेसाठी शिवसेनेने आपल्या उमेदवारांची पहिली यादी जाहीर केली आहे. यात ४५ उमेदवारांना संधी देण्यात आली आहे. या ४५ उमेदवारांमध्ये जवळपास सगळ्याच विद्यमान आमदारांना पुन्हा एकदा संधी देण्यात आली आहे. मात्र बंडावेळी साथ देणाऱ्या तीन आमदारांना या यादीतून डावलण्यात आलं आहे.

