व्हिडिओ | Videos

Badlapur School Case: Vijay Wadettiwar यांनी सरकारवर टीका करत संताप केला व्यक्त | Crime

'महाराष्ट्राची मान शरमेने खाली घालणारी घटना'- वडेट्टीवार

बदलापूरमधील एका नामांकित शाळेत दोन चिमुकलीवर लैंगिक अत्याचार झाल्याची धक्कादायक घटना समोर आली. अक्षय शिंदे नावाच्या सफाई कर्मचाऱ्याने हे घाणेरडे कृत्य केल्याचं म्हंटलं जात आहे. यानंतर बदलापूरकरांनी तीव्र आंदोलनाची हाक दिली. या प्रकरणी विरोधीपक्षनेते विजय वडेट्टीवार यांनी सरकारला धारेवर धारलं. वडेट्टीवारांनी गृहमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्यावर थेट सवालही उपस्थित केले.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
crime
Crime News
vijay wadettiwar
badlapur

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com