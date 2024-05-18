व्हिडिओ | Videos

Uddhav Thackeray यांचं भाषण सुरु असतानाच Arvind Kejriwal आले; पुढे काय घडलं? | Sharad Pawar

मुंबईतील बीकेसीत १७ मे च्या संध्याकाळी महाविकासआघाडीची प्रचार सभा पार पडली. यावेळी आप नेते अरविंद केजरीवालांची उपस्थिती प्रमुख आकर्षण होती. तरी, या सभेसाठी जेव्हा अरविंद केजरीवाल मंचावर पोहचले त्यावेळी नेमकं काय घडलं ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

