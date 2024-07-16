व्हिडिओ | Videos

राज्यातील शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी होणार?

सत्ताधारी गटाचे आमदार अब्दुल सत्तारांची मागणी सरकार पूर्ण करणार?

राज्यातील शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी होणार? सत्ताधारी गटाचे आमदार अब्दुल सत्तारांची मागणी महायुतीचं सरकार पूर्ण करणार? हे पाहणं महत्वाचं असेल.

Abdul Sattar
maharashtra assembly
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics
shivsena

