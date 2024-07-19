व्हिडिओ | Videos
Yugendra Pawar on Baramati Vidhan Sabha: आमदारकी लढवण्यावर काय म्हणाले युगेंद्र पवार?
बारामतीमध्ये युगेंद्र पवार यांचे भावी आमदार अशा आशयाचे बॅनर झळकले आहे.
लोकसभेनंतर विधानसभेलाही बारामतीमध्ये शरद पवार गट विरुद्ध अजित पवार गट असा सामना पहायला मिळणार आहे. अशात शरद पवार गटातून त्यांचे नातू युगेंद्र पवार यांच्या नावाची चर्चा जोर धरू लागली आहे. यातचं बारामतीमध्ये युगेंद्र पवार यांचे भावी आमदार अशा आशयाचे बॅनर झळकले आहे.
