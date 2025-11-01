वन डे ट्रीपसाठी 'हे' 5 किल्ले एकदम बेस्ट..काही किलोमीटर अंतरावरच आहेत सिक्रेट स्पॉट

Saisimran Ghashi

वीकेंड

वीकेंड सुरू झाला आहे

one day trip forts near me

|

esakal

ट्रीपचा प्लॅन

एका दिवसाची ट्रीप प्लॅन करताय?

weekend trip nearest loaction

|

esakal

5 किल्ले

मग आम्ही तुम्हाला 5 किल्ले सुचवणार आहोत

best forts one day trip

|

esakal

लोहगड

लोहगडचा किल्ला मुंबई-पुणेकरांसाठी वन डे ट्रीपचा बेस्ट पर्याय आहे

lohgarh fort

|

esakal

तिकोना किल्ला

वन डे ट्रीपसाठी हा किल्ला बेस्ट आहे

tikona fort

|

esakal

भुपाळगड

सांगली जिल्ह्यातील भुपाळगडला वन डे ट्रीप करू शकता

bhupalgad

|

esakal

सज्जनगड

सज्जनगड सातारा जिल्ह्यातला प्रसिद्ध किल्ला आहे

Sajjangad Fort

|

esakal

