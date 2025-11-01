वन डे ट्रीपसाठी 'हे' 5 किल्ले एकदम बेस्ट..काही किलोमीटर अंतरावरच आहेत सिक्रेट स्पॉट

Saisimran Ghashi
वीकेंड सुरू झाला आहे
एका दिवसाची ट्रीप प्लॅन करताय?
मग आम्ही तुम्हाला 5 किल्ले सुचवणार आहोत
लोहगडचा किल्ला मुंबई-पुणेकरांसाठी वन डे ट्रीपचा बेस्ट पर्याय आहे
वन डे ट्रीपसाठी हा किल्ला बेस्ट आहे
सांगली जिल्ह्यातील भुपाळगडला वन डे ट्रीप करू शकता
सज्जनगड सातारा जिल्ह्यातला प्रसिद्ध किल्ला आहे
