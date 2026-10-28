भीमाशंकरचा शोध कसा लागला?

Sandip Kapde
भीमाशंकर हे भारतातील बारा ज्योतिर्लिंगांपैकी सहावे ज्योतिर्लिंग असून त्याचा इतिहास पौराणिक आख्यायिका आणि प्राचीन परंपरांशी जोडलेला आहे.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
सह्याद्रीच्या घनदाट अरण्यात वसलेले भीमाशंकर हे प्राचीन काळापासून धार्मिक आणि नैसर्गिक महत्त्व असलेले स्थान मानले जाते.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
शिवपुराणातील कथेनुसार, भीमाशंकर ज्योतिर्लिंगाची उत्पत्ती भीम नावाच्या बलाढ्य राक्षसाच्या वधाशी संबंधित आहे.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
पौराणिक कथेनुसार, भीम हा कुंभकर्णाचा मुलगा होता आणि त्याने आपल्या प्रचंड शक्तीच्या जोरावर देवांना त्रास देण्यास सुरुवात केली.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
भीमाने कामरूप देशाचा राजा सुदक्षिण याला कैदेत टाकले होते, कारण राजा भगवान शिवाचा परमभक्त होता.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
तुरुंगात असतानाही राजा सुदक्षिण मातीचे शिवलिंग तयार करून भगवान शिवाची मनोभावे पूजा करत असे.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
राजाची शिवभक्ती पाहून संतप्त झालेल्या भीमाने त्याला मारण्यासाठी आणि शिवलिंग नष्ट करण्यासाठी तलवार उगारली.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
पौराणिक कथेनुसार, त्याच क्षणी शिवलिंगातून भगवान शिव प्रकट झाले आणि त्यांनी भीम राक्षसाचा सामना केला.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
भगवान शिव आणि भीम राक्षस यांच्यात घनघोर युद्ध झाले आणि अखेरीस भगवान शिवाने त्या राक्षसाचा वध केला.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
या विजयानंतर भगवान शिव त्या ठिकाणी ज्योतिर्लिंगाच्या स्वरूपात विराजमान झाले, अशी धार्मिक मान्यता आहे.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
भीमाशंकरच्या प्रत्यक्ष शोधाची नेमकी तारीख निश्चितपणे सांगणारे पुरावे उपलब्ध नसल्यामुळे, त्याच्या प्राचीन इतिहासाचा अभ्यास करताना पौराणिक कथा आणि ऐतिहासिक नोंदी यांत फरक करणे महत्त्वाचे आहे.
Discover the mythological origins and history of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra.
esakal
Bhimashankar forest tree cutting controversy-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
esakal