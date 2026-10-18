मंगळावर समुद्र होता का? असेल तर नष्ट कसा झाला?

Sandip Kapde
आजचा मंगळ ग्रह कोरडा आणि थंड दिसत असला, तरी अब्जावधी वर्षांपूर्वी तिथे नद्या, तलाव आणि मोठ्या प्रमाणात पाणी असल्याचे पुरावे मिळाले आहेत.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
मंगळाच्या उत्तर गोलार्धात प्राचीन काळी विशाल समुद्र असण्याची शक्यता शास्त्रज्ञांनी मांडली आहे, मात्र त्याचे अस्तित्व अद्याप पूर्णपणे सिद्ध झालेले नाही.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
मंगळाच्या पृष्ठभागावर प्राचीन नदीखोऱ्यांचे, डेल्टांचे आणि पाण्यामुळे तयार झालेल्या खनिजांचे पुरावे आढळले आहेत.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
मंगळावरील काही भूभागांमध्ये दिसणाऱ्या जुन्या नदीप्रवाहांच्या खुणा तिथे कधीकाळी वाहते पाणी असल्याचे संकेत देतात.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
जेझेरो विवरातील प्राचीन नदीच्या मुखाशी तयार झालेल्या डेल्टाचा अभ्यास नासाचे पर्सिव्हरन्स रोव्हर करत आहे.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
शास्त्रज्ञांच्या मते, मंगळावर तीन ते चार अब्ज वर्षांपूर्वी पाणी मुबलक प्रमाणात असण्याची शक्यता होती.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
काळाच्या ओघात मंगळाचे हवामान बदलले आणि आज त्याच्या पृष्ठभागावर पूर्वीसारखे द्रवरूप पाणी टिकून राहणे कठीण झाले.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
आज मंगळाच्या ध्रुवीय प्रदेशांत बर्फ आढळतो, तसेच पृष्ठभागाखालीही बर्फ असल्याचे पुरावे मिळाले आहेत.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
प्राचीन मंगळावर सूक्ष्मजीवांसाठी अनुकूल परिस्थिती होती का, याचा शोध शास्त्रज्ञ घेत आहेत; मात्र तिथे जीवसृष्टी अस्तित्वात होती, हे अद्याप सिद्ध झालेले नाही.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
नासाचे पर्सिव्हरन्स हे स्वयंचलित वाहन मंगळावरील खडकांचे नमुने गोळा करून प्राचीन पाणी आणि संभाव्य जीवसृष्टीचे पुरावे शोधत आहे
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
मंगळावर कधीकाळी विशाल समुद्र होता का, हा प्रश्न अजूनही संशोधनाचा विषय आहे; मात्र प्राचीन नद्या आणि तलावांचे पुरावे सांगतात की हा लाल ग्रह एकेकाळी आजच्यापेक्षा खूपच ओलसर होता.
Ancient Mars may have once had vast oceans, rivers, and lakes, revealing clues about the Red Planet’s watery past
esakal
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal