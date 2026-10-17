पृथ्वीवरील सर्वांत खोल ठिकाणी काय आहे?

Sandip Kapde
पृथ्वीवरील सर्वांत खोल ठिकाण प्रशांत महासागरात असलेली मारियाना गर्ता आहे. समुद्राच्या पृष्ठभागापासून तिची खोली जवळपास ११ किलोमीटर आहे.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
मारियाना गर्तेतील चॅलेंजर डीप हा भाग पृथ्वीवरील महासागरांमध्ये मोजलेला सर्वांत खोल बिंदू मानला जातो. त्याची खोली सुमारे १०.९ ते ११ किलोमीटर आहे.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
या ठिकाणी पाण्याचा दाब समुद्रसपाटीवरील हवेच्या दाबापेक्षा हजारपटांहून अधिक असतो. त्यामुळे तिथे पोहोचण्यासाठी विशेष बनवलेली यंत्रे आणि पाणबुड्या आवश्यक असतात.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
सूर्यप्रकाश समुद्राच्या इतक्या खोल भागापर्यंत पोहोचत नाही. त्यामुळे तिथे कायम अंधार असतो आणि सजीवांना जगण्यासाठी वेगवेगळ्या पद्धतींचा आधार घ्यावा लागतो.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
इतक्या प्रतिकूल परिस्थितीतही मारियाना गर्तेत सूक्ष्मजीव, काही लहान जलचर आणि इतर सजीव आढळतात. त्यांचे अस्तित्व वैज्ञानिकांसाठी आजही अभ्यासाचा महत्त्वाचा विषय आहे.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
या खोलीवर पाण्याचे तापमान साधारणपणे शून्याच्या काही अंशांवर असते. प्रचंड दाब, कमी तापमान आणि अंधार अशा परिस्थितीतही काही सजीव टिकून राहतात.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
सूर्यप्रकाश नसल्यामुळे तिथे वनस्पती प्रकाशसंश्लेषण करू शकत नाहीत. अनेक सजीव समुद्राच्या वरच्या थरांतून खाली येणाऱ्या सेंद्रिय पदार्थांवर अवलंबून असतात.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
समुद्राची खोली एवढी आहे की, जगातील सर्वांत उंच पर्वत माउंट एव्हरेस्ट मारियाना गर्तेत ठेवला, तरी त्याचे शिखर पाण्याखालीच राहील.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
मारियाना गर्तेचा अभ्यास करण्यासाठी शास्त्रज्ञ विशेष खोल समुद्रातील उपकरणे, रोबोट आणि मानवरहित यंत्रांचा वापर करतात. या संशोधनातून पृथ्वीवरील अत्यंत कठीण परिस्थितीत जीवन कसे टिकते, हे समजण्यास मदत होते.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
पृथ्वीवरील महासागरांचा मोठा भाग अजूनही पूर्णपणे अभ्यासलेला नाही. त्यामुळे समुद्राच्या खोल भागात आणखी कोणती रहस्ये दडली आहेत, याचा शोध आजही सुरू आहे.
Discover the mysteries of Earth’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench, and the strange creatures living in its extreme depths.
esakal
River from space
esakal