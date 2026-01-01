दररोज "Ginger Tea" पिताय? रोगप्रतिकारशक्ती वाढते का, जाणून घ्या सत्य

Puja Bonkile

आलं

आल्याचा वापर अनेक घरांमध्ये केला जातो.

Ginger Tea Does It Really Boost Immunity? Know the Truth

आल्याचा चहा

अनेक लोक आल्याचा चहा पितात.

रोगप्रतिकारशक्ती

यामुळे शरीराची रोगप्रतिकारशक्ती वाढण्यास मदत होते.

सर्दी, खोकला

आल्यामध्ये असलेले घटक सर्दी, खोकला, कफ कमी करण्यास मदत करते.

संसर्गजन्य आजार

आल्याचा चहा प्यायल्याने संसर्गजन्य आजार दूर होतात.

पोटफुगी

पोटफुगीची समस्या कमी होते

पित्ताचा त्रास

ज्या लोकांना पित्ताचा त्रास आहे. त्यांनी चहा पिणे टाळावे.

