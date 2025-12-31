सकाळी पोट साफ होत नाही? उठताच करा ‘हे’ 8 उपाय, लगेच मिळेल आराम

Puja Bonkile

पोट साफ

अनेक लोकांना पोट साफ न होण्याची समस्या असते.

घरगुती उपाय

यासाठी औषधे न घेता काही पुढील घरगुती उपाय करु शकता.

कोमट पाणी

रिकाम्या पोटी एक ग्लास कोमट पाणी प्यावे.

लिंबाचा रस

कोमट पाण्यामध्ये लिंबाचा रस मिक्स करु शकता.

पचनास हलके पदार्थ

लवकर जेवण करावे आणि पचनास हलक्या पदार्थांचा आहारात समावेश करावा.

चालयला जाणे

सकाळी उठल्यानंतर चालयला जाणे, स्ट्रेचिंग करावे. यामुळे पचन सुलभ होते.

फायबरयुक्त भाज्या

आहारात फायबरयुक्त भाज्या आणि फळांचा समावेश करावा. जसे की डाळी, ओट्स खावे.

डिटॉक्स ज्यूस

डिटॉक्स रसचाही आहारात समावेश करावा.

