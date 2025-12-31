सकाळी पोट साफ होत नाही? उठताच करा ‘हे’ 8 उपाय, लगेच मिळेल आराम

Puja Bonkile
अनेक लोकांना पोट साफ न होण्याची समस्या असते.
यासाठी औषधे न घेता काही पुढील घरगुती उपाय करु शकता.
रिकाम्या पोटी एक ग्लास कोमट पाणी प्यावे.
कोमट पाण्यामध्ये लिंबाचा रस मिक्स करु शकता.
लवकर जेवण करावे आणि पचनास हलक्या पदार्थांचा आहारात समावेश करावा.
सकाळी उठल्यानंतर चालयला जाणे, स्ट्रेचिंग करावे. यामुळे पचन सुलभ होते.
आहारात फायबरयुक्त भाज्या आणि फळांचा समावेश करावा. जसे की डाळी, ओट्स खावे.
डिटॉक्स रसचाही आहारात समावेश करावा.
