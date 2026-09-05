हत्तीणीच्या पिल्लाचा जन्म होताच त्याचं वजन किती असतं?

Sandip Kapde

वजन

हत्तीणीच्या पिल्लाचे जन्मावेळी वजन साधारण ९० ते १२० किलोग्रॅम असते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

आकार

एवढ्या वजनामुळे नवजात हत्तीचे पिल्लू आकारानेही बऱ्यापैकी मोठे असते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

प्रजाती

आशियाई हत्तीच्या पिल्लाचे वजन साधारण ११० ते १२० किलो, तर आफ्रिकन हत्तीच्या पिल्लाचे वजन सुमारे ९० ते ११५ किलो असू शकते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

नर

नर पिल्लांचे वजन सामान्यतः मादी पिल्लांच्या तुलनेत थोडे अधिक असते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

अपवाद

काही पिल्लांचे वजन ७० किलो इतके कमी, तर काहींचे १५० किलोपर्यंतही असू शकते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

तुलना

नवजात हत्तीचे वजन अनेक वेळा एका प्रौढ माणसाच्या वजनाइतके किंवा त्याहूनही अधिक असते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

उभे

जन्मानंतर काही वेळातच पिल्लू स्वतःच्या पायावर उभे राहण्याचा प्रयत्न करते

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

चालणे

उभे राहिल्यानंतर पिल्लू लवकरच आईच्या जवळ चालू लागते.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

कळप

पिल्लाच्या जन्मावेळी कळपातील इतर हत्ती त्याच्या आसपास राहून आईला साथ देतात.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

आनंद

नवीन पिल्लाच्या जन्मानंतर कळपातील हत्ती उत्साह आणि आनंद व्यक्त करत असल्याचे दिसून येते.A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

संरक्षण

मोठ्या वयाचे हत्ती पिल्लाचे भक्षकांपासून संरक्षण करण्यासाठी त्याच्याभोवती सुरक्षा कवच तयार करतात.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

काळजी

आई हत्तीणीसोबत कळपातील इतर मादी हत्तीही पिल्लाची काळजी घेण्यास मदत करतात.

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

हत्तीणीची'डिलिव्हरी' कशी होते? इतर हत्ती कशी करतात मदत? 

A newborn elephant calf stays close to its mother as members of the herd gather around to protect and care for it

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esakal

येथे क्लिक करा