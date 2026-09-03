हत्तीणीची'डिलिव्हरी' कशी होते? इतर हत्ती कशी करतात मदत?

Sandip Kapde

गर्भधारणा —

हत्तीणीची गर्भधारणा सुमारे २० ते २२ महिने चालते आणि सहसा एकच पिल्लू जन्माला येते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

प्रसूती —

हत्तीण बहुतेक वेळा उभी राहूनच पिल्लाला जन्म देते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

जन्म —

सक्रिय प्रसूतीचा टप्पा साधारण २ ते ४ तास चालतो आणि पिल्लू बहुतेक वेळा पायांनी आधी बाहेर येते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

धक्का —

पिल्लू आईच्या शरीरातून सुमारे ७० सेंटीमीटर उंचीवरून जमिनीवर पडते, ज्यामुळे त्याला श्वास घेण्यास मदत होऊ शकते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

नाळ —

पिल्लू जन्मल्यानंतर नाभीची नाळ साधारणपणे आपोआप तुटते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

वजन —

नवजात हत्तीचे वजन साधारण ९० ते १२० किलो, तर उंची सुमारे ९० सेंटीमीटर असते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

मदत —

कळपातील अनुभवी माद्या पिल्लाभोवती जमून त्याला झिल्लीपासून मुक्त करण्यास, उभे राहण्यास आणि सुरक्षित राहण्यास मदत करतात.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

पहिले पाऊल —

जन्मानंतर काही मिनिटांतच पिल्लू उभे राहण्याचा आणि चालण्याचा प्रयत्न करू लागते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

आनंद -

आई आणि इतर हत्ती आनंदाने आवाज काढतात, कधीकधी नाचतातही

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

अनुभवी हत्ती-

ही संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया निसर्गतःच होते. जंगलात किंवा प्राणीसंग्रहालयात अनुभवी हत्ती मदत करतात, त्यामुळे यशस्वी प्रसूतीचे प्रमाण चांगले असते.

How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process

|

esakal

जोडीदार गेल्यानंतर हा पक्षी काय करतो? कारण ऐकून भावूक व्हाल 

The Sarus Crane is a symbol of lifelong love and loyalty

|

esakal

येथे क्लिक करा