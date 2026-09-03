हत्तीणीची'डिलिव्हरी' कशी होते? इतर हत्ती कशी करतात मदत?

Sandip Kapde
हत्तीणीची गर्भधारणा सुमारे २० ते २२ महिने चालते आणि सहसा एकच पिल्लू जन्माला येते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
हत्तीण बहुतेक वेळा उभी राहूनच पिल्लाला जन्म देते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
सक्रिय प्रसूतीचा टप्पा साधारण २ ते ४ तास चालतो आणि पिल्लू बहुतेक वेळा पायांनी आधी बाहेर येते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
पिल्लू आईच्या शरीरातून सुमारे ७० सेंटीमीटर उंचीवरून जमिनीवर पडते, ज्यामुळे त्याला श्वास घेण्यास मदत होऊ शकते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
पिल्लू जन्मल्यानंतर नाभीची नाळ साधारणपणे आपोआप तुटते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
नवजात हत्तीचे वजन साधारण ९० ते १२० किलो, तर उंची सुमारे ९० सेंटीमीटर असते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
कळपातील अनुभवी माद्या पिल्लाभोवती जमून त्याला झिल्लीपासून मुक्त करण्यास, उभे राहण्यास आणि सुरक्षित राहण्यास मदत करतात.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
जन्मानंतर काही मिनिटांतच पिल्लू उभे राहण्याचा आणि चालण्याचा प्रयत्न करू लागते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
आई आणि इतर हत्ती आनंदाने आवाज काढतात, कधीकधी नाचतातही
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
ही संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया निसर्गतःच होते. जंगलात किंवा प्राणीसंग्रहालयात अनुभवी हत्ती मदत करतात, त्यामुळे यशस्वी प्रसूतीचे प्रमाण चांगले असते.
How Do Elephants Give Birth? Understanding the Elephant Delivery Process
esakal
The Sarus Crane is a symbol of lifelong love and loyalty
esakal