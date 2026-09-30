मादी बेडूक एका वेळी किती अंडी घालते?

Sandip Kapde

अंडी

मादी बेडकाची अंडी घालण्याची संख्या प्रजाती, आकार आणि वातावरणानुसार मोठ्या प्रमाणात बदलते.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

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esakal

संख्या

अनेक बेडूक एका प्रजनन काळात साधारण १,००० ते ४,००० अंडी घालू शकतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

विक्रमी

काही विशिष्ट प्रजातींमध्ये अंड्यांची संख्या २०,००० ते ३०,००० पर्यंत पोहोचू शकते.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

लहान

याउलट काही लहान प्रजाती फक्त १० ते १०० अंडीही घालतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

पाण्यात

बहुतेक बेडूक आपली अंडी पाण्यात किंवा पाण्याजवळील ओलसर ठिकाणी घालतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

फ्रॉगस्पॉन

अनेक अंडी एका जेलीसारख्या आवरणात एकत्र असतात, या समूहाला फ्रॉगस्पॉन म्हणतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

फलन

बहुतेक बेडकांमध्ये मादी अंडी सोडल्यानंतर नर बाहेरून त्यांचे फलन करतो.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

टॅडपोल

काही काळानंतर अंड्यांतून शेपटी असलेली छोटी पिल्ले म्हणजे टॅडपोल बाहेर पडतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

धोका

अंडी आणि टॅडपोल हे मासे, कीटक आणि इतर प्राण्यांचे भक्ष्य बनू शकतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

बेडूक

म्हणून बेडूक मोठ्या संख्येने अंडी घालतात, कारण त्यातील तुलनेने कमी अंडीच पुढे पूर्ण वाढ झालेल्या बेडकांमध्ये रूपांतरित होतात.

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

हत्तीणीची'डिलिव्हरी' कशी होते? इतर हत्ती कशी करतात मदत?

A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.

|

esakal

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