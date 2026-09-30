मादी बेडूक एका वेळी किती अंडी घालते?

Sandip Kapde
मादी बेडकाची अंडी घालण्याची संख्या प्रजाती, आकार आणि वातावरणानुसार मोठ्या प्रमाणात बदलते.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
अनेक बेडूक एका प्रजनन काळात साधारण १,००० ते ४,००० अंडी घालू शकतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
काही विशिष्ट प्रजातींमध्ये अंड्यांची संख्या २०,००० ते ३०,००० पर्यंत पोहोचू शकते.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
याउलट काही लहान प्रजाती फक्त १० ते १०० अंडीही घालतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
बहुतेक बेडूक आपली अंडी पाण्यात किंवा पाण्याजवळील ओलसर ठिकाणी घालतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
अनेक अंडी एका जेलीसारख्या आवरणात एकत्र असतात, या समूहाला फ्रॉगस्पॉन म्हणतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
बहुतेक बेडकांमध्ये मादी अंडी सोडल्यानंतर नर बाहेरून त्यांचे फलन करतो.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
काही काळानंतर अंड्यांतून शेपटी असलेली छोटी पिल्ले म्हणजे टॅडपोल बाहेर पडतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
अंडी आणि टॅडपोल हे मासे, कीटक आणि इतर प्राण्यांचे भक्ष्य बनू शकतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
म्हणून बेडूक मोठ्या संख्येने अंडी घालतात, कारण त्यातील तुलनेने कमी अंडीच पुढे पूर्ण वाढ झालेल्या बेडकांमध्ये रूपांतरित होतात.
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal
A female frog can lay thousands of eggs, which are usually fertilized externally in water and develop into tadpoles.
esakal