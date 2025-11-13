बर्फातले फोटो बनवण्याचा ट्रेंड! Snow AI इमेज बनवा एका क्लिकवर

Saisimran Ghashi
सोशल मिडियावर रोज काहीतर नवीन ट्रेंड येतच असतो
AI generated snow pictures prompt
esakal
रेट्रो साडीचा ट्रेंड असो, किंवा Ghibli चा ट्रेंड..प्रत्येकाने यात फोटो बनवले
Gemini AI winter photos prompt
esakal
आता हिवाळा सुरू होताच आणखी एक ट्रेंड आलाय बर्फातल्या फोटोचा
Snowfall AI art prompt
esakal
प्रत्येकाला हजारो रुपये खरच करून काश्मीर, हिमाचलला बर्फ एंजॉय करायला जाणे शक्य नसते
Trending AI snow images prompt
esakal
चला तर मग एका क्लिकवर Snow AI फोटो कसे बनवायचे पाहूया
Gemini AI photo examples prompt
esakal
"Create an image of me standing alone in a snow-covered forest, dressed in a cozy wool hat and a warm puffer jacket. Soft snowflakes are falling around me, creating a peaceful winter atmosphere. The face remains exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations."
Realistic AI snow picture prompt
esakal
A hyper-realistic 8K photograph of a young man in a modern, stylish tracksuit and mirrored sunglasses, standing on a snow-covered ridge in the Manali Himalayas. His arms are spread wide in an ecstatic gesture of freedom and enjoyment. The background is an endless expanse of ice and white snow. Heavy, atmospheric snowfall is captured in mid-air. The scene features dramatic cinematic lighting with volumetric effects, highlighting the sharp focus on the person's face. Small, blurred figures of other tourists enjoying the scene are visible in the distance. High-resolution, award-winning photography, detailed skin texture, golden hour light.
AI winter wonderland prompt
esakal
A woman stands in the middle of a snow-covered forest pathway with snow falling gently around her. She is wearing a cozy blue sweater, black pants, and a thick white scarf wrapped around her neck. She holds a small bouquet of red and white flowers, with her hands gently cupped around the bouquet. Her blonde hair, slightly wavy, peeks out from beneath the scarf and her hair has some snowflakes settled on it. The background features tall, snow-covered trees with snow gently falling from the sky. The atmosphere is calm and peaceful, with the snow creating a serene winter setting. The lighting is soft, with the natural light creating a subtle glow on the woman and snow. The scene evokes a warm, cozy winter feeling. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same.
Gemini AI nature photography prompt
esakal
1000 years old building in india photos
esakal