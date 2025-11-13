बर्फातले फोटो बनवण्याचा ट्रेंड! Snow AI इमेज बनवा एका क्लिकवर

प्रॉम्प्ट 3

A woman stands in the middle of a snow-covered forest pathway with snow falling gently around her. She is wearing a cozy blue sweater, black pants, and a thick white scarf wrapped around her neck. She holds a small bouquet of red and white flowers, with her hands gently cupped around the bouquet. Her blonde hair, slightly wavy, peeks out from beneath the scarf and her hair has some snowflakes settled on it. The background features tall, snow-covered trees with snow gently falling from the sky. The atmosphere is calm and peaceful, with the snow creating a serene winter setting. The lighting is soft, with the natural light creating a subtle glow on the woman and snow. The scene evokes a warm, cozy winter feeling. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same.