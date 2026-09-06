कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील मुलगी ते ग्वाल्हेरची महाराणी, सौंदर्याचीही होती चर्चा!

Sandip Kapde
बायजाबाई शिंदे या ग्वाल्हेरच्या राणी असून मूळच्या कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील कागलच्या घाटगे घराण्यातील होत्या.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
त्यांनी राजकारणासोबतच घोडेस्वारी आणि युद्धकलेचेही शिक्षण घेतले होते.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
वयाच्या अवघ्या १४व्या वर्षी त्यांचा विवाह ग्वाल्हेरचे महाराज दौलतराव शिंदे यांच्याशी झाला.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
१८०३च्या असाईच्या लढाईत बायजाबाई स्वतः पतीसोबत ब्रिटिशांविरुद्ध रणांगणात उतरल्या होत्या.Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
उज्जैन आणि वाराणसी येथे त्यांनी स्वतःच्या पेढ्या चालवत कर्ज देण्याचा व्यवसाय केला.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
त्या काळातील पेढीवाले आणि सावकार हे आजच्या बँकिंग व्यवस्थेप्रमाणे आर्थिक व्यवहार सांभाळत होते.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
१८२७मध्ये ब्रिटिशांनी बायजाबाईंकडे तब्बल ८० लाख रुपयांचे कर्ज मागितले आणि त्यांनी ते दिले.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
ब्रिटिश नोंदीनुसार १८३०च्या दशकात बायजाबाईंकडे सुमारे तीन कोटी रुपयांची संपत्ती होती.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
१८२७ ते १८३३ या काळात अल्पवयीन जनकोजीरावांच्या वतीने त्यांनी ग्वाल्हेरचा कारभार समर्थपणे सांभाळला.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
ब्रिटिशांच्या कारस्थानामुळे त्यांना ग्वाल्हेर सोडावे लागले आणि अनेक वर्षे परागंदा जीवन जगावे लागले.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
पंढरपूर, काशी यांसारख्या तीर्थक्षेत्रांमध्ये त्यांनी मंदिरे, घाट, अन्नछत्रे आणि धार्मिक संस्थांसाठी मोठे योगदान दिले.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
१८६३मध्ये बायजाबाईंचे निधन झाले, मात्र त्यांच्या असामान्य कार्याची दखल भारतासह आंतरराष्ट्रीय वृत्तपत्रांनीही घेतली.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
ब्रिटिश अधिकाऱ्यांनी बायजाबाईंच्या सौंदर्याचे वर्णन ‘ब्युटी ऑफ द डेक्कन’ असे केले होते.
Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.
esakal
Lord Ganesha worshipped during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Nepal.
esakal