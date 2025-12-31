100 वर्षांपूर्वी कसं साजरं व्हायचं 31 डिसेंबर? 10 ऐतिहासिक फोटो पाहून आश्चर्यचकित व्हाल

Saisimran Ghashi
31 डिसेंबरच्या रात्रीपासून आपण नवीन वर्षाचा आनंद साजरा करतो, पण 100 वर्षांपूर्वी नवे वर्ष कसे साजरे व्हायचे याचे रंजक ऐतिहासिक फोटो पाहा
१०० वर्षांपूर्वी 'न्यू इयर इव्हेंट' आजच्यासारखा व्यावसायिक नसून तो घरगुती आणि पारंपरिक पद्धतीने साजरा केला जात असे.
1920s New Year's Eve celebration vintage photo showing people in flapper dresses and hats
त्या काळात पुरुष फॉर्मल सूट आणि हॅट्स, तर महिला 'फ्लॅपर ड्रेसेस' आणि डोक्यावर स्टायलिश बँड्स घालून पार्टीला जात असत.
Historical jazz band performing at a 1925 New Year's Eve party in a grand ballroom.
विसाव्या शतकाच्या सुरुवातीला नवीन वर्षाच्या पार्ट्यांमध्ये जॅझ संगीताच्या तालावर डान्स करणे हा सर्वात मोठा ट्रेंड होता.
Group of women in 1920s fashion trends with sequined dresses celebrating 31st December.
शहरांमध्ये मोठ्या हॉटेल्स किंवा क्लबमध्ये भव्य बॉलरूम डान्स आयोजित केले जायचे, जिथे शेकडो लोक एकत्र नवीन वर्षाचे स्वागत करायचे.
Rare vintage street photo of Mumbai or Pune club during the 1920s British India era on New Year's.
तेव्हा व्हॉट्सॲप नसल्यामुळे लोक सुंदर हस्ताक्षरात लिहिलेली आणि हाताने रंगवलेली शुभेच्छापत्रे (Greeting Cards) एकमेकांना पोस्टाने पाठवत.
Historic black and white photo of crowds gathered at Times Square for New Year countdown in 192
ब्रिटिश राजवटीत मुंबई, पुणे आणि कोलकाता यांसारख्या शहरांमधील क्लबमध्ये युरोपियन पद्धतीच्या पार्ट्यांचे आयोजन केले जात असे.
Couples performing ballroom dance at a luxury hotel during 1920s New Year gala.
कुटुंबातील सर्व सदस्य एकत्र जमून पारंपरिक पदार्थांची मेजवानी तयार करून नवीन वर्षाचा आनंद द्विगुणित करत असत.
Antique handmade New Year greeting card from 100 years ago with calligraphy.
आज उपलब्ध असलेले दुर्मिळ फोटो पाहिल्यावर त्या काळातील साधेपणा आणि उत्सवाचा उत्साह पाहून आपण खरोखर थक्क होतो.
Family gathering for a traditional New Year dinner feast in the early 20th century.
