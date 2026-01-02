150 वर्षांपूर्वी 'न्यू इयर' कसं साजरं केलं जायचं? पाहा कल्पनेपलीकडचे 10 ऐतिहासिक फोटो

Saisimran Ghashi
कालच 1 जानेवारीला आपण नवीन वर्षाचं स्वागत केलं आहे.
new year 026 celebration photos
150 वर्षांपूर्वी म्हणजेच दीडशे वर्षअगोदर न्यू इयर कसं साजरं व्हायचं पाहा फोटो
Nostalgic picture of children celebrating New Year traditions in the Victorian era.
रस्त्यांवर लाखो लोकांची गर्दी व्हायची नव्या वर्षाचे स्वागत करण्यासाठी
rare historical photo of a Victorian family gathering for New Year celebrations 150 years ago.
त्यावेळी इंग्रज भारतात असल्याने पार्टी कल्चर असल्याचे या चित्रातून दिसते
Vintage image of traditional street decorations during a New Year festival in the 1870s.
भारतात न्यू इयर सेलिब्रेशनच कल्चर फार नंतर आल हे आधी वेस्टर्न कल्चर होते
archival photo of a 19th-century New Year’s feast table with antique cutlery and decor.
मद्यप्रेमींसाठी नव्या वर्षाच्या स्वागताला मेजवानी असायची
Rare candid image of people celebrating the arrival of the New Year in a town square in 1875
वेस्टर्न गाण्यांवर लोक थीरकायचे, आनंद घेत नव्या वर्षाचे स्वागत केले जायचे
Historical picture of a vintage New Year greeting card from the late 1800s.
पाश्चिमात्य देशातील न्यू इयर सेलिब्रेशनची एक झलक
image of a 150-year-old New Year’s Day parade in a historic city.
100 year old historical archive photo 31st December midnight
